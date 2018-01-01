Standard Features
FULL REMOTE
With electric key start, and electric tilt
(DSTS)
Dynamic Sport Tuned Suspension System
(CHD)
Calibrated Hull Design
(ASC)
Automatic Stability Control
DELUXE BUCKET SEATS
Comfortable high-back custom deluxe bucket seats
FISHING ROD HOLDERS
Custom 4-rod, fishing rod holders
DECK LIGHT
LED courtesy interior deck light
FULL WIDTH STORAGE
Custom large full width composite storage compartment
BEVERAGE HOLDERS
High grade, polished stainless steel, removable beverage holders
POWERED BY EVINRUDE
Quiet, efficient, and powerful high output Evinrude E-TEC Engines
HD SOUND SYSTEM
High definition JBL AM/FM/USB/Bluetooth sound system, new high powered chrome finish 2-way marine speakers
EXTREMELY PORTABLE
Tow with any vehicle – Boat and trailer only weigh 850lbs.
DOCKING, NAV & ANCHOR LIGHTS
Twin Ion docking lights, NAV, LED anchor light
AIRCRAFT TILT SAFETY SWITCH
Conveniently located light switches and “aircraft” tilt safety switch
UNSINKABLE
Tough, maintenance free, UV stabilized, seamless polyethylene, foam filled, unsinkable, rotomolded hulls
STAINLESS STEEL HARDWARE
It’s a unique watercraft that is in a class all its own with its Compact Boats. It's the world's finest and only compact power catamaran of its kind on the market. The ergonomic, side-by-side seating and dual-action controls provide an incredible, one of a kind experience you can only get with a CraigCat®. It’s the only power catamaran boat that has the versatility for fishing, day cruising, relaxing or diving ... a boat that is as easy to operate and launch as it is on the bank account. When it comes to a sporty runabout vessel, no one does fun like CraigCat®!
With high-speed stability and all-day comfort to unmatched horsepower and high-tech handling, the CraigCat® power catamaran sets the standard in aquatic excitement! Whether you’re interested in a CraigCat® for yourself or a fleet for your resort, CraigCat® offers great investment opportunity. Contact the friendly crew at Craig Catamaran Corporation for complete details, information, sales, and rental fleets.
WE BRING THE FUN BACK IN BOATING!
After 28 years the new models are the best fun machines produced yet! Loaded with amenities the new CraigCat E2 Elite features a premium JBL high definition sound system with USB and Bluetooth connectivity, Deluxe bucket seats, full-width composite storage compartment, convertible bimini top, ion docking, NAV, position, and courtesy deck lights.
Big performance within our Compact Boats and easy to use package! Our (DSTS) Dynamic Sport Tuned Suspension system, and (CHD) Calibrated Hull Design to give you the smoothest ride and high performance fun that no one else can duplicate. Our (ASC) Automatic Stability Control gives the driver and passenger confidence in almost any conditions.
Whether it is the fresh or saltwater, for a small fishing boat, or sightseeing CRAIGCAT® HAS THE RIGHT MODEL FOR YOU!
CraigCat Patented and Intellectual Property Watercraft Technology
CRAIG CATAMARAN CORPORATION
World Headquarters & Showroom
4333 Silver Star Rd. #100
Orlando, FL 32808
TF:1-877-999-4228
PH:407-290-8778
SHOWROOM HOURS
Monday - Friday 9 AM to 5 PM
Saturday By Appointment
We give test drives at our showroom in
Orlando, FL!
NATIONWIDE FINANCING AVAILABLE
We accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover.
