"...Absolutely brilliant breakthrough in watercraft design"

Florida Sports Magazine

Fully assembled, turnkey and can be delivered right to your door!*

Buy Factory Direct

World's Finest Compact Boats

Contact Us

"It's what we've been saying all along!"

Read our testimonials

Give Us A Call! Take A Test Drive Today!

1-833-CraigCat
“This email is to all of you and anyone connected to this beautiful piece of nautical machinery. This week end was my first time on the water with the CraigCat. I live on a 400 acre lake, one of a 110 in in the county. The response from people was quite an experience. People stood in line to give a look and get a ride. Thanks for you invention Robert!” – Bob D. from Indiana
“Had a great buying experience. Got to meet Evana and Erik, both extremely helpful. You can always recognize when people enjoy what they do. I’m sure they sell worldwide, but it feels like you’re working with hometown friends. Thank you!” – Jim B from Florida

Standard Features

FULL REMOTE

With electric key start, and electric tilt

(DSTS)

Dynamic Sport Tuned Suspension System

(CHD)

Calibrated Hull Design

(ASC)

Automatic Stability Control

DELUXE BUCKET SEATS

Comfortable high-back custom deluxe bucket seats

FISHING ROD HOLDERS

Custom 4-rod, fishing rod holders

DECK LIGHT

LED courtesy interior deck light

FULL WIDTH STORAGE

Custom large full width composite storage compartment

BEVERAGE HOLDERS

High grade, polished stainless steel, removable beverage holders

POWERED BY EVINRUDE

Quiet, efficient, and powerful high output Evinrude E-TEC Engines

HD SOUND SYSTEM

High definition JBL AM/FM/USB/Bluetooth sound system, new high powered chrome finish 2-way marine speakers

EXTREMELY PORTABLE

Tow with any vehicle – Boat and trailer only weigh 850lbs.

DOCKING, NAV & ANCHOR LIGHTS

Twin Ion docking lights, NAV, LED anchor light

AIRCRAFT TILT SAFETY SWITCH

Conveniently located light switches and “aircraft” tilt safety switch

UNSINKABLE

Tough, maintenance free, UV stabilized, seamless polyethylene, foam filled, unsinkable, rotomolded hulls

STAINLESS STEEL HARDWARE

The New CraigCat E2 Elite

E2 Elite
CraigCat E2 Elite Key West Edition
CraigCat E2 Elite Key West Edition
E2 Elite Key West Edition
E2 Elite Key West Editon
E2 Elite Key West Edition
E2 Elite Key West Edition
E2 Elite Key West Edition
E2 Elite close-up stereo
keywest-sound-system1-1
CraigCat E2 Elite models running
boat tour in Orlando
E2Elite-Run

compact boats in florida

It’s a unique watercraft that is in a class all its own with its Compact Boats. It's the world's finest and only compact power catamaran of its kind on the market. The ergonomic, side-by-side seating and dual-action controls provide an incredible, one of a kind experience you can only get with a CraigCat®. It’s the only power catamaran boat that has the versatility for fishing, day cruising, relaxing or diving ... a boat that is as easy to operate and launch as it is on the bank account. When it comes to a sporty runabout vessel, no one does fun like CraigCat®!

With high-speed stability and all-day comfort to unmatched horsepower and high-tech handling, the CraigCat® power catamaran sets the standard in aquatic excitement! Whether you’re interested in a CraigCat® for yourself or a fleet for your resort, CraigCat® offers great investment opportunity. Contact the friendly crew at Craig Catamaran Corporation for complete details, information, sales, and rental fleets.

compact boats in florida

WE BRING THE FUN BACK IN BOATING!

After 28 years the new models are the best fun machines produced yet! Loaded with amenities the new CraigCat E2 Elite features a premium JBL high definition sound system with USB and Bluetooth connectivity, Deluxe bucket seats, full-width composite storage compartment, convertible bimini top, ion docking, NAV, position, and courtesy deck lights.

Big performance within our Compact Boats and easy to use package! Our (DSTS) Dynamic Sport Tuned Suspension system, and (CHD) Calibrated Hull Design to give you the smoothest ride and high performance fun that no one else can duplicate. Our (ASC) Automatic Stability Control gives the driver and passenger confidence in almost any conditions.

Whether it is the fresh or saltwater, for a small fishing boat, or sightseeing CRAIGCAT® HAS THE RIGHT MODEL FOR YOU!

CraigCat Patented and Intellectual Property Watercraft Technology

CRAIG CATAMARAN CORPORATION

World Headquarters & Showroom
4333 Silver Star Rd. #100
Orlando, FL 32808

TF:1-877-999-4228
PH:407-290-8778

SHOWROOM HOURS

Monday - Friday 9 AM to 5 PM
Saturday By Appointment

We give test drives at our showroom in
Orlando, FL!

NATIONWIDE FINANCING AVAILABLE

We accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover.

boat financing orlando

Download a copy of our owner's manual

pdf file

 CraigCat® is the world's finest compact sport boat and small fishing boat being produced today. Their Compact Boats have continuously raised the bar and won top awards year after year. Craig Catamaran Corporation deals in factory direct sales only. We do not have any dealers or distributors.

*OFFER GOOD ONLY IN THE CONTINENTAL UNITED STATES AND SUBJECT TO THE DISCRETION OF CRAIG CATAMARAN CORPORATION AND ITS AFFILIATES. ALL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO FREIGHT COSTS, F.O.B. ORLANDO, FL.

**BEST extended engine warranty is offered by Evinrude / BRP, terms and conditions apply. This offer is not good with any other offer and is only valid in North America. Evinrude B.E.S.T. extended engine warranty is only available in the continental United States. 
*Financing and payments based on approved credit.

Pin It on Pinterest