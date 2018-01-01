It’s a unique watercraft that is in a class all its own with its Compact Boats. It's the world's finest and only compact power catamaran of its kind on the market. The ergonomic, side-by-side seating and dual-action controls provide an incredible, one of a kind experience you can only get with a CraigCat®. It’s the only power catamaran boat that has the versatility for fishing, day cruising, relaxing or diving ... a boat that is as easy to operate and launch as it is on the bank account. When it comes to a sporty runabout vessel, no one does fun like CraigCat®!

With high-speed stability and all-day comfort to unmatched horsepower and high-tech handling, the CraigCat® power catamaran sets the standard in aquatic excitement! Whether you’re interested in a CraigCat® for yourself or a fleet for your resort, CraigCat® offers great investment opportunity. Contact the friendly crew at Craig Catamaran Corporation for complete details, information, sales, and rental fleets.